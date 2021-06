LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A barge that has been peeking out of Grand Traverse Bay for more than 5 months is expected to be removed by the end of May. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued a removal deadline of May 27 to the owner of the barge that became partially sunken on Nov. 30, WPBN/WGTU reports. It sits in about 10 feet of water in the West Arm of Grand Traverse Bay, near Traverse City. It’s about 100 yards from shore.