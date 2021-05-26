Anti-transgender legislation reignites classroom hardships for trans students
(NEW YORK) — Esmée Silverman, an openly transgender senior in Massachusetts, says her high school experience "had a lot of its ups and downs ... mostly downs." Silverman, 19, came out to her close friends and family in her freshman year amid the Trump administration's rollback of protections for the transgender community. Then-President Donald Trump rescinded protections that allowed transgender students to use restrooms that matched their gender identity and placed a ban on transgender troops in the military. She said these laws furthered anti-trans sentiment among her peers, and the pressures from the national political climate have made life as a young transgender teen harder.ktbb.com