newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Police ask for public’s help to locate 3-month-old girl

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTb7n_0aCQK39H00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a 3-month-old girl who was reported missing by child protective services, authorities said.

West Virginia Child Protective Services reported Angel Nichole Overstreet missing Monday after checking with her father regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky, Huntington Police said in a statement.

The father told them he had turned the baby over to workers with the agency approximately two weeks earlier, police said. Authorities say investigators have not been able to substantiate a custody exchange and can’t confirm the girl’s whereabouts since May 8.

Police asked for the public’s help to find the child, who is described as white with blue eyes, dark hair and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Police said they are working with child protective services in West Virginia and Kentucky to find the girl.

“At this time we have no specific evidence of foul play but we are very concerned for the safety of Angel Nichole Overstreet,” Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said at a news conference Wednesday.

Cornwell said that the father, Shannon Patrick Overstreet, was arrested Monday on unrelated outstanding warrants. He was being held on $110,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail.

Search warrants have been executed for the home of Overstreet’s mother and his vehicle as well as several digital devices, Cornwell said. Police also are working with Kentucky authorities on a search warrant for a property that Overstreet owns in Olive Hill.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Custody#Child Custody#Protective Custody#Child Services#Ap#Huntington Police#The Western Regional Jail#Investigators#Custody Issues#Kentucky Authorities#Search Warrants#W Va#Foul Play#Blue Eyes#Dark Hair#Olive Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Man violates protection order, shot by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A 42-year-old man in Phoenix, who was violating an order of protection, was taken to the hospital after being shot by police, authorities said. Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement that the suspect showed up at a home Sunday where his two teenage sons were inside. Justus said the family had an order of protection against the man, which was served about two weeks earlier.
Derry, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Coroner: ATV overturns onto road, killing rider, 25

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle overturned onto a western Pennsylvania road over the weekend, killing the rider, authorities said. The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said Monday that the accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday in Derry Township. Officials said the ATV overturned onto the roadway “for an...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California deputy shot after car chase in desert community

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday after a car chase in a desert community east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting happened after deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop in the community of Yucca Valley, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department said in a statement on Twitter.
Cabell County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Police roundup: Investigations underway after Western Regional Jail inmate's death

BARBOURSVILLE — Investigations are underway after a Salt Rock, West Virginia, man died after being found unresponsive at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville this weekend. According to Lawrence Messina, communications director of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Leslie Spurlock, 42, was found unresponsive in his jail cell late Saturday evening. Jail staff called Cabell County EMS to assist and Spurlock was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

4 wanted on bench warrants, according to Harrison County West Virginia Probation Office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison Chief Probation Officer Mike Burnside's Office on Monday asked for help locating four men wanted on bench warrants. Wanted, according to Probation Officer Eric Spatafore, are: Aaron Michael Wilson, 26, of Clarksburg and formerly of Fairmont; Scott Williams Jones, 43, of Clarksburg; Billy Ray Reed, 37, of Clarksburg; and Raymond Allen Conners II, 24, of Clarksburg.
Putnam County, WVWSAZ

Fraudulent contractor facing new charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man at the center of a WSAZ Investigation finds himself facing new charges. Robert Eugene Jones was featured in a WSAZ Investigation in August of 2020, accused of swindling dozens of homeowners across the region out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for incomplete contracting, plumbing, and electrical work he wasn’t licensed to perform.
Lawrence County, OHHerald-Dispatch

Huntington man killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Huntington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Willow Wood, Ohio. The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single-vehicle rollover crash near 3818 County Road 64 (Venisonham — Camp Branch Road) at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Barboursville, WVHerald-Dispatch

Suspect in 2018 Barboursville manhunt, shooting found guilty

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County jury on Friday convicted a man at the center of a nearly weeklong manhunt in 2018 in Barboursville, which involved several police officers, K-9s, drones and more, after he fled from the shooting scene. Jeremy Dale Bartram, 32, was found guilty of all 20 counts...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. The...
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Gunshot victims found in Guyandotte home ID'd

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has released the names of two individuals who were found dead Monday, May 10, in Guyandotte. Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, were found dead inside a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte after officers responded to a call at the residence for a deceased person. Both Burnette and Holmes had died from apparent gunshot wounds, Chief Ray Cornwell said.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Names released of apparent shooting victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The names of two people who died from apparent gunshot wounds in a Guyandotte-area home early this week have been released. Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, were the victims, according to the Huntington Police Department. Their bodies were discovered Monday evening in a home in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Public Healthwoay.com

Only 175 new cases, one COVID-related death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.