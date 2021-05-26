Police ask for public’s help to locate 3-month-old girl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a 3-month-old girl who was reported missing by child protective services, authorities said.

West Virginia Child Protective Services reported Angel Nichole Overstreet missing Monday after checking with her father regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky, Huntington Police said in a statement.

The father told them he had turned the baby over to workers with the agency approximately two weeks earlier, police said. Authorities say investigators have not been able to substantiate a custody exchange and can’t confirm the girl’s whereabouts since May 8.

Police asked for the public’s help to find the child, who is described as white with blue eyes, dark hair and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Police said they are working with child protective services in West Virginia and Kentucky to find the girl.

“At this time we have no specific evidence of foul play but we are very concerned for the safety of Angel Nichole Overstreet,” Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said at a news conference Wednesday.

Cornwell said that the father, Shannon Patrick Overstreet, was arrested Monday on unrelated outstanding warrants. He was being held on $110,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail.

Search warrants have been executed for the home of Overstreet’s mother and his vehicle as well as several digital devices, Cornwell said. Police also are working with Kentucky authorities on a search warrant for a property that Overstreet owns in Olive Hill.