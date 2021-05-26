Cancel
Tennis

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 2021-05-26

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game ‥6, Oklahoma City. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala. ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game ‥7, Oklahoma City. 2 p.m. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala. 5:30 p.m. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover,...

Robin
Sports
MLBtucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2/ESPNU. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
SportsBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Legion: Glendive at Laurel (2), 5 p.m. College: College National Finals Rodeo, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo. FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, Portland, Maine. 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, Portland, Maine. 8 p.m. FS1 — PBA...
NBAwintersmedia.net

Sports on TV: Hawks, Braves, United, Dream schedules for June 14-20

Three of four Atlanta professional sports teams will appear on television in this week (June 14-20). It’s the NBA 2nd Round of Playoffs for the Atlanta Hawks which find themselves trailing 2-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a Best-of-7 series. Game 4 is tonight in Atlanta with TNT carrying the telecast at 7:30 p.m. The 76ers defeated the Hawks 127-111 on Friday to take a 1-game advantage. The remaining games of this series are scheduled for this week with Game 5 on Wednesday at Philly. Games 6 and 7 are if necessary games.
Oklahoma City, OKsandiegosun.com

Women's College Sports Get Boost in TV Ratings, Visibility

OKLAHOMA CITY - Odicci Alexander became an overnight sensation at the Women's College World Series. James Madison's dynamic, endearingly humble pitcher was well-known among die-hard softball fans, but she introduced herself to a national audience by throwing a complete game to help her unseeded squad stun tournament favorite Oklahoma in the opening game earlier this month. She threw another complete game the next day in a victory over Oklahoma State and a star was born.
Saturday's and Sunday's Sports on TV

Saturday's and Sunday's Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France. ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France. NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn. 2 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn. 3:30 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR...
UEFAStreamingMedia.com

Why Is Watching Sports on OTT Harder Than Watching on TV?

It's summer in both Europe and North America, which means soccer—or football, as they say in the rest of the world—is back at center stage. Nowhere is the return of sports to major stadiums more obvious than the year-delayed UEFA Euro 2020 championship, which, as ESPN's commentators are proud to say during the first few matches "are all being broadcast live on the ESPN app."
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Hey Maine, Get Paid To Talk New England Sports On TV

Are you a HUGE sports fan of one of New England's amazing sports teams?. Maybe you love the Boston Celtics for their fantastic basketball skills or the Bruins for their feisty hockey players, or maybe you love visiting the Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox beat the Yankees. Oh, and we can't forget the hardcore fans that tailgating before watching the New England Patriots play at Gillette stadium.
SportsPonca City News

Some sports aren’t shown on national TV

Those of us who have thought about sports for as long as I have tend to get locked into our thinking as to what constitutes a sport. When I was very young the seasons of the year were not spring, summer, autumn and winter. Instead, in my way of thinking any year was made up of baseball, football and basketball. There was some overlap, as football started before baseball ended, and basketball…
Sports TV listings for Thursday June 24

Sports TV listings for Thursday June 24

5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria. 7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Texas vs. Virginia, at Omaha, Neb. 6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW International Open, First Round, at Munich. 10 a.m.; Peacock, European Tour, BMW International Open, First Round. 11 a.m.;...
Scarlet Nation

Previewing Friday's College World Series game vs. Vanderbilt

The teams that start the College World Series in Omaha at 2-0 have a distinct advantage on their side of the bracket. Vanderbilt and NC State will face each other for the second time this week at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The Wolfpack has started 2-0 in Omaha, including a 1-0 win over the Commodores Monday, and would advance to the three-game championship series with a win Friday.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Sporting News updates bowl projections for 2021 college football season

With the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion proposal officially under review, we're going to move to more teams having a chance at the end of the regular season to win it all in the near future. But until that happens, bowl projections should remain relatively chalk without a shift in the balance of power nationally.
Texas StateNews4Jax.com

Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. – Ivan Melendez and Zach Zubia finally broke out offensively, and just in time to keep Texas alive in the College World Series. Melendez doubled and scored the Longhorns' first run, and hit the tiebreaking single in the eighth inning to help Texas eliminate Virginia with a 6-2 victory in a weather-delayed game that ended early Friday.