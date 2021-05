A dental van will be parked at the Wake County Southern Regional Center this week and in June to provide free dental services for two dozen children. It will be at the center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 9. Appointments are required. Call 919-250-4610 to make sure there are appointments available on the day you hope to attend and to schedule one.