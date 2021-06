SEBRING — It was a beautiful and windy day as the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held their Adult-Child Kickoff at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club this past Saturday. The event took place on the Deer Run Course and was a two-person modified scramble with each child being paired with an adult with four flights consisting of 76 golfers. It was a tight race in all four flights with less than three strokes separating the top three in each division.