BURDETTE MAE SHERRARD CHAPMAN

Burdette Mae Sherrard was born to Irene and William (Alvin) Sherrard in Detroit, Michigan, the only daughter with an older brother Bob and younger brother Bill. Her Husband Robert Adrian Chapman was her true love since high school. She told us that she hooked him by inviting him over for key lime pie! They corresponded through his service in the Navy during World War II and after the war, through Chemical Engineering school. Finally they married in February 1947. In their letters they both express a desire for lots of children. They got their wish with five daughters and three sons.