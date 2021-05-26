Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review – Total War: Rome Remastered

By Thomas Medina
waytoomany.games
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick up front confession. I don’t exactly understand why someone would ultimately play this over Total War: Rome II. I get the novelty and nostalgia reasons to try it sure. It’s a “new” Total War experience, and a chance for newcomers to see the franchise’s origins. And for those who played before, it’s a chance to replay the past but prettier and smoother. But outside that, and once those reasons run out, I just don’t see the lasting appeal. Yes it’s fun, in the same ways every Total War is fun. This remaster is well done in almost every way, and is more along the lines of a full remake. Yet compared to Rome II (not to mention Total War: Warhammer and Three Kingdoms), Total War: Rome Remastered simply feels dated in a way 4k graphics just can’t change.

waytoomany.games
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total War#War Games#Classic Games#Pc Game#Medieval#Kingdoms#Tw#Rome Remastered#Gameplay#Modern Games#Graphics#Origins#Modern Entries#Nostalgia#Review#Final Verdict#4x Games#Battles#Civ Ai#Paradox Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Total War: Three Kingdoms Faces Review Bombing

Anger over a discontinuation of content. Total War: Three Kingdoms, the Total War game based off of the famous Chinese novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, is currently being review bombed on Steam. This barrage of negative reviews stems from an announcement about the game's future, or lack thereof. Released...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Mini War: Pocket Defense Review

Mini War: Pocket Defense is all about merging towers to defend against hordes of monsters. It mixes tower defense and merging mechanics to create a different kind of gameplay from its predecessors. Developer X-Land promises adrenaline filled gameplay, but Mini War becomes more of a long grind instead. The biggest...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Total War: Rome Remastered patch 2.01 offers crash fixes and more

Crashes are always such a pain. They affect games of all types, even those that are mostly re-releases of something that’s been out for years. Total War: Rome Remastered has been causing some users to have their fair share of crashes, so the newly released patch 2.01 will hopefully reduce the frequency of these. And hopefully won’t break anything else. The patch includes stability fixes, as well as adjustments to the game’s localization, audio, visuals, gameplay, and more. On top of this, players can expect even more extensive patches in the future, as developer Creative Assembly moves closer towards the game’s final form.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Total War: ROME REMASTERED Patch 2.0.1 Now Available for Download

Game company Feral Interactive has recently announced that a new patch of PC game Total War: ROME REMASTERED is now live for download. The first update focused more on stability, subsurface scattering effects for units in real-time battles have also been implemented. There will be more work on improving AI, pathfinding, and modding functionality in the future.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Skarbrand Leads the Daemons of Khorne in Total War: Warhammer 3

After revealing more about Kislev and its mastery over ice magic back in May, Total War: Warhammer 3 is now shifting focus towards the Daemons of Khorne and, more importantly, Skarbrand, one of the legendary lords that leads them into battle. The Wrathful Reaper himself, Skarbrand, was confirmed as a...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Leaked Image Shows Skarbrand As Possible Upcoming Legendary Lord

It seems like Total War: Warhammer 3 will feature everyone’s favorite ‘Exiled One’ as a legendary lord: a leaked image appears to reveal Skarbrand. Leaks’ are back on the menu–a new image unearthed from deep within the Steam files seems to reveal that that Skarbrand is a new Khornate legendary lord in the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3. Details are… sparse… to say the least, since according to Creative Assembly, Warhammer 3 details are supposed to be slowly released over the next few months. But, the internet being what it is, can’t be contained and someone with enough time on their hands finds an image, shares it to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or what have you, and here we go:
Video GamesGamespot

Warhammer Skulls Showcase Roundup: Total War, Tempestfall, Darkside, And More

During an extremely info-packed Skulls Showcase on June 3, a whole bunch of different Warhammer games--including brand-new titles and DLC for existing ones--were featured. They come from a variety of genres, giving just about every type of Warhammer fan something to get excited about, and we've got a roundup of the news here. Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40:000: Darktide, and the new Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef were among the biggest games shown.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Total War: Warhammer II' Silence & Fury DLC Announced For July - Screens & Trailer

Total War: Warhammer II takes the strategy game series to a realm of grand high fantasy, this time unveiling the mystery-shrouded continents far to the west of The Old World. Featuring four iconic new races from the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world – the High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and The Skaven – players will battle across enchanted isles, bleak hinterlands, treacherous swamps, and perilous jungles.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Total War: Warhammer III Reveals New World Of Khorne Trailer

SEGA released a new trailer this week for Total War: Warhammer III as players can get a glimpse into the World Of Khorne for the first time. The trailer shows off the largest kingdom in the Realm of Chaos. Which is that of Khorne, the god of battle, the Blood God, the Skulltaker. Along with this reveal comes new info on the game and its thrilling conclusion, as we slowly wait for the company to give us a proper release date. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and the info below!
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Total War: Warhammer 3 Releases A Whole World Of Khorne, TWWH2 Gets Final Update

It is a big big day for the Total War: Warhammer series. Two new trailers reveal exciting new gameplay. Khorne! Beastmen! Skinks! What more could you want. Big news for the Total War: Warhammer franchise today as the latest peek at Total War: Warhammer 3 comes out, revealing the forces and fury of Khorne in all their glory. Bloodthirsters, Khorne Dogs, Juggernauts, Berzerkers and more await you in the latest trailer.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Total War: Warhammer 2's final DLC reworks the Beastmen

Creative Assembly has announced Total War: Warhammer 2's final DLC: The Silence and The Fury. The DLC, due out in July, reworks the Beastmen race "to more closely match their intended playstyle and address their previous issues with horde gameplay", Creative Assembly said. "With a big focus on progression the...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Total War: Warhammer 3 and Darktide devs set for Skulls Showcase stream

If you’re a fan of digital adaptations of Warhammer, you’ve got an exciting week ahead of you. The Skulls for the Skull Throne event returns with a shorter name on June 3, and the event begins with a stream promising news from some of the biggest publishers with access to the Warhammer license – including the studios behind Total War: Warhammer 3 and Darktide.
Video GamesICV2

REVIEW: 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: SOULBOUND � STARTER SET' (RPG)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound – Starter Set. The Warhammer Age of Sigmar setting has, since its creation, been one of remarkably rich detail, supported deeply and broadly through supplements, fiction, and game products. It is only natural that fans of the miniatures game and other titles would want to explore it as a role-playing experience. The challenge, of course, is to attract fans of the setting in a compelling way, particularly those who may not have a lot of experience with role playing games. This makes some form of Starter Set a logical choice indeed. But does the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound Starter Set ease this passage?
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Medieval II: Total War iOS Latest Version Free Download

Medieval II: Total War iOS Latest Version Free Download. Take control of your military and enlarge your predominate at Total War: MEDIEVAL II — the fourth installment of this award-winning Total War collection of strategy games. Direct massive battles constituting around 10,000 bloodthirsty troops on epic 3D battlefields while presiding over many of the best Nordic countries of the Western and Middle Eastern world. Spanning the most tumultuous era in the Western background, your own quest for land and electricity takes you throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, as well as on the beaches of this New World.
Video GamesNME

‘Total War: Three Kingdoms’ fans upset as development is halted

Fans of Creative Assembly‘s Total War: Three Kingdoms are voicing their concerns after the developer ceased support for the game. In a video post on Twitter, Creative Assembly announced that it has ceased development and support on Three Kingdoms. “Our development has transitioned into pre-production for our next entry in...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Total War: Three Kingdoms Update is the Last One

Total War: Three Kingdoms update 1.71 has released, and according to Creative Assembly, it will be the last major content addition for the game. The good news on that front is that the team is transitioning to another project based on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms Novel, which is set in the same timeframe.
Books & Literaturegrimdarkmagazine.com

REVIEW: The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

R.F. Kuang’s The Poppy War, a fantasy novel inspired by the darkest chapters of China’s twentieth century, tells the story of small-town war orphan Fang Runin (aka Rin). Rin’s life goes from bad to worse when her adoptive parents, a pair of cruel opium dealers, attempt to marry her off to a middle-aged merchant at the age of fourteen. With no money, autonomy, or power of her own, she sees only one escape–the Keju: a staggeringly difficult standardized test that permits a brilliant few Nikarans to attend national boarding schools. Setting her sights on Sinegard, the most prestigious and elite military academy in the empire, Rin’s journey is further complicated by a pantheon of dangerous gods and the shadows of a looming war. In summary, The Poppy War is half fantasy boarding school novel, half war story, and wholly grimdark.