Review – Total War: Rome Remastered

Quick up front confession. I don’t exactly understand why someone would ultimately play this over Total War: Rome II. I get the novelty and nostalgia reasons to try it sure. It’s a “new” Total War experience, and a chance for newcomers to see the franchise’s origins. And for those who played before, it’s a chance to replay the past but prettier and smoother. But outside that, and once those reasons run out, I just don’t see the lasting appeal. Yes it’s fun, in the same ways every Total War is fun. This remaster is well done in almost every way, and is more along the lines of a full remake. Yet compared to Rome II (not to mention Total War: Warhammer and Three Kingdoms), Total War: Rome Remastered simply feels dated in a way 4k graphics just can’t change.