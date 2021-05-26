newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

Harris County Precinct 4 Parks seeks Trails As Parks Seasonal Interpreter (Intern)

By Ken Fountain
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County Precinct 4 Parks is seeking a Trails as Parks Seasonal Interpreter (Intern). The intern works under the direct supervision of Trails As Parks’ Assistant Superintendent and Program Manager. The seasonal staff candidate will also work with additional senior staff to perform duties, operational tasks and must have the ability to work independently. The preferred candidate will have a friendly disposition with a motivated “can-do attitude,” that supports Trails As Parks’ mission statement. This is a high-visibility, public-oriented position. Polite communication skills and willingness to interact with the general public and volunteers are essential traits. The seasonal interpreter will be expected to assist and lead interpretive and outdoor recreation programming for the public. For the full job description and application instructions, visit governmentjobs.com and click on the “Intern” listing.

