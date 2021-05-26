Cancel
Lancaster, MA

Mark your calendars: More community fairs returning for 2021

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID restrictions changing and the state of emergency running out, several events are returning, though some may be modified due to any changing conditions. Olde Home Day in Clinton is expected to return Sept. 10 and 11 and Bolton Fair, at the Fairgrounds in Lancaster, will kick off the fair season Aug. 13 to 15.

