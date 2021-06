Evolution is a part of life. I don't just mean people. I mean cars, technology and yes, cities. Things come and go as a part of evolution, and Amarillo has seen it's fair share come and go. It's all about what you decide to do with that. Some places just leave it be and let an area become run down and desolate. However, Amarillo hasn't done that. Over the last 10-15 years, there's been a LOT of changes in the downtown area. Here's just a few that have really given the city a facelift.