It was a good day for golf with the sun shining and windy conditions for their away match against Woodside. The boys were able to hold off Woodside by 3 strokes to obtain their final win of the regular season. Medalist honors of this match goes to Pablo Jaramillo with a 30 (+3 over par) finish. Coming in clutch for the boys is Noah Courtney with two consecutive pars to finish off his round which definitely helped in securing the win. It’s been a great season for the boys and they all had fun! The boys move on to PAL playoffs at Crystal Springs on Monday to try to advance into the finals.