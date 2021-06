Notice of Application for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003. Notice is given this day 14.05.21 that Ozer Hygene Ltd on behalf of Memis Yapici has applied to the Licensing office at Epping Forest District Council for a Premises Licence in respect of Luna Kitchen & Bar, 18 Sun Street, Waltham Abbey, Essex, EN9 IEE. The proposed licence looks to include: Application for the sale of alcohol with food orders only for consumption on the premises during the following hours: Monday to Sunday 12:00 hours to 22:45 hours, New Years Eve 12:00 hours to New Years Day 01:30 hours. The opening hours are as follows: Monday to Sunday 11:00 hours to 23:00 hours, New Years Eve 11:00 hours to New Years Day 02:00 hours The register of licensed premises is maintained at the Licensing Office of Epping Forest District Council, Civic Offices. High Street, Epping, Essex, CM16 4BZ Applications for premises licences may be inspected at this office during office hours. Anyone wishing to oppose this application must give written notice to the Licensing Office wtthin 28 days of this notice. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection will an application which could lead to a fine on summary conviction (maximum £5000)