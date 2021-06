Ever thought of using a Nintendo Switch controller with a Mac? You can do that!. While it’s true that the Mac might not be the gaming powerhouse that some gaming fanatics may like, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some pretty great games to be played. Apple Arcade has certainly improved matters, and the App Store hosts plenty of paid-for and free titles, and the new Apple Silicon Macs also have access to many iPad and iPhone games. But sometimes playing games with a mouse and keyboard just isn’t something you want to do. That’s when using a game controller really comes in handy, and what better controller to use than a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con?