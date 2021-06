Let me start by saying yes, I have tattoos, 5 of them to be exact. Each one holds special meaning to me but it seems every time I get one, I have an itch for more. So when I moved here, I started thinking to myself about all the different things I'd need to look into and tattoos was one of them. Like I said, I don't get them just to get them, but knowing where to go is paramount. Believe me, my first tattoo experience was a disaster and they botched it pretty good.