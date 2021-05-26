Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar, MI

New assumed names filed in county

By ops@our-hometown.com
leelanaunews.com
 6 days ago

BDE; 275 E. Cemetery Rd., Maple City – By Fred N. Heltenen, P. O. Box 43, Cedar. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.

www.leelanaunews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar, MI
City
Maple City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bde#The Leelanau Enterprise#Leelanau#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Empire, MIglenarborsun.com

Empire gets facelift along M-22

M-22 north out of Empire is beginning to look quite a bit different than this time last year. New businesses and homes are popping up in the corridor that guides travelers out of the village, bringing new life to the quiet town after this pandemic year. Perhaps most startling to...
Glen Arbor, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Glen Arbor Structure Fire Under Investigation

Several fire crews were called to LeBear Resort in Leelanau County’s Glen Arbor early Saturday morning to help put out an attic fire. The Glen Lake Fire Chief says his department arrived just after 4 in the morning. They were met with 15-foot flames. Crews from Grand Traverse and Benzie...
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Public Notices For Leelanau County

Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
Leelanau County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Agriculture Forum: Cherry bloom date hard to pin down

The two most common questions we get here at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center are: 1) when are cherries going to bloom in northern Michigan? and 2) will we have local cherries for the National Cherry Festival?. Every year both questions are difficult to answer, but in 2021, it...
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Follow your own rules

We wish more Leelanau County residents and township boards would pay more attention to what their planning commissions are doing and take them more seriously. In too many cases, the only “members of the public” in attendance at township board and planning commission meetings are reporters from this newspaper — until things start going sideways. What happened in Solon Township […]
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Leelanau History

5 YEARS AGO May 12, 2016 The skyline around Leelanau County has returned to white — and not from snow, at least for now. Sweet cherries are in full bloom and the tarts are just starting to show. Jim Nugent, who farms about 40 acres of sweets and tarts in his Suttons Bay orchard, said he hasn’t yet noticed any […]
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Board OKs ‘late addition’; plans reorganization

A proposal to substantially reorganize Leelanau County government by removing human resources and financial management functions from the County Clerk’s office and creating two new departments carried in a 4-3 vote of the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners this week. The proposal, made by first-term Commissioner Rick Robbins of District No. 1, was added as a “late addition” to the […]
Leelanau County, MIPosted by
MLive

Barge partially submerged in Grand Traverse Bay for 5 months expected to be removed soon

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A barge that has been peeking out of Grand Traverse Bay for more than 5 months is expected to be removed by the end of May. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued a removal deadline of May 27 to the owner of the barge that became partially sunken on Nov. 30, WPBN/WGTU reports. It sits in about 10 feet of water in the West Arm of Grand Traverse Bay, near Traverse City. It’s about 100 yards from shore.
Leelanau County, MIglenarborsun.com

Percentage of Leelanau County residents receiving first vaccine dose passes 70%—leading the state

Yesterday, Leelanau County passed the 70% mark for all eligible residents age 16 and over who have received their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a major accomplishment for our county to be the first in the state to reach that level of protection,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. “Although, we need to continue with precautions while we aim for statewide coverage. Safety remains really important as we know that we are just a couple weeks away from tourists and summer residents coming up from areas with lower vaccination rates.”