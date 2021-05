You may read that USB keyboards support only 6-key rollover: that is, a maximum of 6 keys can be pressed at once, and further keypresses are not handled. That is true for USB keyboards operating in “boot” mode, but is not an inherent limitation. Normally the operating system reads a detailed description (the “report descriptor”) of a USB keyboard when you plug it in. The report descriptor specifies which keys it supports, what LEDs it has, how many keypresses are reported at once, etc. However, the USB standard also allows you to declare that a keyboard can operate in “boot” mode, which means that the supplied report descriptor is ignored, and a standard report descriptor is assumed instead. This simplifies the BIOS or other boot code. Boot keyboards are indeed limited to 6-key rollover.