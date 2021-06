BIG RAPIDS -- Thomas Hursey was one of the best golfers in northern Michigan a few years back and now he can see is the best in his entire conference of the GLIAC. That's because the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recently named Hursey their Player of the Year in men's golf as just a sophomore at Ferris State. Also a big year for the Bulldogs as they won the GLIAC team championship and are currently competing in the NCAA regionals down in Kansas City.