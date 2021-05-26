Sports on TV

It was quite a day in the uni-verse yesterday, as MLB and the NFL both made bombshell uni-related announcements. We’ll begin with the news about the MLB All-Star Game. The game itself is a largely meaningless exhibition, of course, but I’ve always loved it. And one reason for that is that the players wear their regular team uniforms instead of a distinct All-Star uniform. I love the crazy quilt of different unis out there, I love team portraits like this one — such a cool spectacle. The NBA tried something similar in the late 1990s, but only for a few seasons. Aside from that brief experiment, baseball is the only major sport that handles its All-Star uniforms in this manner, and as a result I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the Midsummer Classic.