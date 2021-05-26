newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

European River Cruises Are Setting Sail This Summer

By Michelle Baran
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after European Union leaders on May 19 agreed to allow fully vaccinated travelers, including Americans, to enter Europe this summer, river cruise companies announced their plans to restart sailings along Europe’s scenic inland waterways. Even though most EU leaders have yet to outline the specifics of their reopening plans,...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Cruises#Viking River Cruises#Viking Cruises#Southern Ocean#Americans#Eu#Amamagna#The European Union#Rh Ne Rivers#Outlander#S S La Venezia#Bordeaux#Lyon Provence#S S Catherine#Aria Amazon#Unesco World Heritage#Peruvian Amazon#Afar Vanguard#Paris Normandy#S S Bon Voyage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Country
Egypt
Related
seatrade-cruise.com

20% of Carnival Corp. cruise capacity to sail this summer, maybe more

The 16 ships represent nearly 20% of the company's global fleet. The initial cruises will take place with reduced capacity. AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises are set for Europe and Caribbean operations. Additionally, the Carnival brand hopes to begin operating in...
TravelTravelPulse

MSC Cruises to Resume Baltic Sea Sailings from Germany

MSC Cruises announced it would restart sailing from Germany on July 3. When MSC Seaview arrives in Kiel, it will become the cruise line’s first deployment of a Seaside class ship to operate in the Baltic Sea. The vessel will offer seven-night voyages that include shore excursions in Gotland, Stockholm and Tallinn.
southgatv.com

The UK’s first cruise in over a year sets sail

With most of the world still off-limits to British travelers, MSC Cruises is launching the first of many planned UK summer “staycation sailings” that promise to introduce UK travelers to the joys of their own coastline. The MSC Virtuosa is setting sail from the English port of Southampton Thursday, embarking...
travelmole.com

CroisiEurope restaritng European cruises

CroisiEurope will gradually restart European river, canal and ocean cruises starting early next month. River and ocean cruises resume in June while cruises on the French canals will resume in July. It begins on the Douro from 7 June with cruises on the Gironde and the Seine following in late...
bunkerspot.com

GLOBAL: Carnival cruise line brands set to resume operations this summer

Carnival Corporation has announced that seven of its cruise lines are planning to resume operations this summer, sailing from ports in Europe and the Caribbean. In addition, Carnival Corporation said that it is continuing to work with authorities to resume sailing in the US, while its Carnival Cruise Line brand has announced possible US restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas. The company said it was also ‘hopeful’ that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer.
Spaincruisehive.com

Second Costa Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings

A second Costa Cruise ship has started sailing this week. Costa Luminosa will sail from the port of Trieste, Italy, to the eastern Mediterranean. The vessel’s itinerary will include several ports in the Adriatic Sea and throughout the Greek Isles. Costa Cruises has plans for a total of four ships...
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Uniworld confirms return to European cruising

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has confirmed its first sailing dates for this year. The company will resume cruising on June 20th, debuting its most recently transformed Super Ship S.S. La Venezia in Italy. Cruises will restart in France shortly after, with first departures for S.S. Bon Voyage on June 27th,...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Uniworld to restart European cruises from June 20

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is to resume operations on June 20. The first Uniworld cruises will operate on La Venezia (pictured) in Italy, with cruises in France resuming from a week later onboard Bon Voyage on June 27, Joie de Vivre on July 4 and Catherine from July 11. Ellen...
TravelPulse

Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail For Alaska Beginning July 23

Celebrity Cruises will start cruising in Alaska on July 23 on the 2,218-passenger Celebrity Summit. The 90,940-ton Celebrity Summit will sail nine seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle through mid-September. The ship was recently upgraded as part of the line’s $500 million fleetwide project. The announcement comes just a day after...
Travelrecommend.com

Riviera River Cruises Restarts in Europe

Riviera River Cruises has announced that it will restart its European river cruises in July with itineraries departing from Portugal’s Douro River. The first departure of the cruise line’s 8-day Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise will be on Jul. 2, 2021, aboard the MS Douro Elegance. A 4-day Lisbon extension is also available on select departure dates. All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test prior to travel.
Lifestyleeatsleepcruise.com

Viking Announces Restart of River Cruises

VIKING ANNOUNCES JULY 2021 RESTART OF EUROPEAN RIVER SAILINGS. “Welcome Back” Collection Now Includes Select River Itineraries in Portugal, France and Along the Rhine. Los Angeles (May 19, 2021) – Viking® (www.viking.com) announced today that it will restart its European river operations in July 2021 with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine. Offered exclusively for vaccinated guests as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, the first five European river itineraries now available in July are among the company’s most popular: Rhine Getaway (8 days; Amsterdam to Basel), Portugal’s River of Gold (10 days; Lisbon to Porto), Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip), Lyon & Provence (8 days; Avignon to Lyon) and France’s Finest, a 15-day journey that combines the northern and southern France itineraries in one seamless experience. This announcement comes immediately after the European Union agreed today to reopen its borders to vaccinated Americans and other travelers.
Economycruisefever.net

Two Cruise Lines Christen New Cruise Ships

New cruise ships were christened over the past couple days when two cruise lines, P&O Cruises and Viking, officially named new vessels. Britain’s largest and most environmentally-friendly cruise ship, P&O Cruises Iona, was officially named in a very contemporary ceremony with a record-breaking virtual audience. Iona, powered by liquefied natural...
Travelpursuitist.com

Celebrity Cruises to be first cruise line to sail out of the US on June 26

MIAMI (May 26, 2021) – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.
Lifestylecruiseandferry.net

Posidonia Sea Tourism previews restart of European cruising

The latest edition of the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum took place on 25 May, with executives from major cruise lines discussing their plans for the resumption of cruising. With a programme of panel discussions and 21 exhibitors showcasing their offerings via the interactive digital platform, the event was the first to gather the decision makers of the sector since the mid-May resumption of cruising in the East Mediterranean. The event was opened by a speech from Ioannis Plakiotakis, Greek minister of maritime affairs and insular policy.
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Hamburg Opens to Cruises with AIDA and TUI Set to Sail

The German port of Hamburg will again welcome cruise ships this summer as the German city is opening to tourism. TUI Cruises announced it will sail from Hamburg on June 11 with the Mein Schiff 6, offering short cruises with no port calls. To start, the German brand will offer...
Travelnewsverses.com

Crystal River Cruises Returns This Fall

Crystal River Cruises will set sail in Europe as soon as once more. “I’m happy to announce that plans are effectively underway to renew river cruising in Europe starting August 29, 2021, as we’re cautiously optimistic in regards to the latest information from the European Union permitting entry for vaccinated vacationers,” mentioned Walter Littlejohn, senior vp and managing director of Crystal River Cruises in a letter to journey brokers.
TravelTravelPulse

Norwegian Cancels Summer Sailing from Dominican Republic

For the second time in less than a week, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) has canceled its summer sailings from a Caribbean island. Citing challenges around crewing its ships returning to service, Norwegian Cruise Line canceled its sailings out of La Romana, Dominican Republic, this summer, two days after canceling the Norwegian Joy's season from Montego Bay, Jamaica, according to our sister publication Travel Weekly.
Travelwagmag.com

Regent Seven Seas Cruises returns to sailing

I don’t know about you, but I am more than ready to cruise again. I miss the ports of call, the cuisine and the beauty of the ships. So I’m rarin’ to go on Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The last cruise I took was February 2020, when the ultra-luxurious Regent Seven Seas Splendor made its debut – with supermodel Christie Brinkley at the helm as its godmother.