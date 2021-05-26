European River Cruises Are Setting Sail This Summer

VIKING ANNOUNCES JULY 2021 RESTART OF EUROPEAN RIVER SAILINGS. “Welcome Back” Collection Now Includes Select River Itineraries in Portugal, France and Along the Rhine. Los Angeles (May 19, 2021) – Viking® (www.viking.com) announced today that it will restart its European river operations in July 2021 with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine. Offered exclusively for vaccinated guests as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, the first five European river itineraries now available in July are among the company’s most popular: Rhine Getaway (8 days; Amsterdam to Basel), Portugal’s River of Gold (10 days; Lisbon to Porto), Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip), Lyon & Provence (8 days; Avignon to Lyon) and France’s Finest, a 15-day journey that combines the northern and southern France itineraries in one seamless experience. This announcement comes immediately after the European Union agreed today to reopen its borders to vaccinated Americans and other travelers.