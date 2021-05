Bruichladdich Distillery recently announced the release of the Cask Exploration Edition of Port Charlotte PAC:01 2011. The new release celebrates what’s described as the convergence of French and Scottish provenance. Scottish barley, trickle distilled in 2011, matured for a minimum of six years in American oak casks, before spending the remainder of its life in casks that previously held red wine from the Gironde left bank, north of Bordeaux. The resulting character is a balance of barbeque smoke and an abundance of berry notes, according to the official tasting profile, while the ex-Pauillac wine casks impart lots of dark fruit, oak spice, coconut and caramel to the whisky.