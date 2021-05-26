MLB DFS Stacks: Wednesday 5/26

Today’s split-slate Saturday brings us a six-game main slate in the evening that will be our focus for this article. The home run picks below include the seven-game afternoon slate that starts at 4 pm, but the power index and the analysis that follows do not. The main slate brings us just one truly reliable top-tier pitcher, followed by a handful of question marks and upstarts from the mid-range and a selection of young arms. Overall, it appears to be a slate on which bats should dominate. While we lack Coors Field proper, we do have Coors Field East to continue attacking in Florida, and with Robbie Ray pulling significant ownership taking on the Rays in that park, it could make sense to play some leverage against the erratic lefty and ride what has been an excellent spot for offense so far. Several teams on the slate stand out for power potential but are still trending under-owned. This should be an extremely interesting contest with plenty of excellent DFS MLB picks available on both DraftKings and FanDuel.