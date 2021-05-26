newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Brazilian Architecture Genius Paulo Mendes da Rocha Has Died

By Nadia Simonelli
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha (1928–2021) passed away in the early hours of Sunday, May 23. The Brazilian architecture scene has lost its most prominent ambassador since Oscar Niemeyer’s death in 2012. Hailing from the state of Espírito Santo, Mendes da Rocha was part of the iconic generation of modernists from the Paulista School led by João Batista Vilanova Artigas, whom he worked alongside before opening his own studio and designing emblematic buildings all over Brazil—and in the city of São Paulo in particular. In 2006, Medes de Rocha received the most prestigious architecture award in the world, the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Mendes Da Rocha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Design Inspiration#European#Fau Usp#The State Museum#The University Of Lisbon#Jardins#Prestes Maia Gallery#S O Paulo City Council#Casa Vogue#Brazilian Architecture#Brazilian Architects#Genius#Campos#Luz Station#Venice Biennale#Esp Rito Santo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
World
Country
Brazil
Related
Worldkfgo.com

Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas dies of cancer, aged 41

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Bruno Covas, the 41-year old mayor of Brazil’s largest city and financial hub Sao Paulo, has died of cancer, the Sirio-Libanes Hospital where he was being treated confirmed on Sunday. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum for Covas, who followed in the political footsteps of...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

paulo mendes da rocha passes away aged 92

World renowned brazilian architect paulo mendes da rocha has passed away aged 92. the news was confirmed by archdaily who stated ‘the architect was hospitalized in são paulo due to lung cancer and passed away at dawn on sunday, may 23, 2021.’ recognized for numerous notable cultural buildings – built in his particular brazilian brutalist style – his projects demonstrated the use of exposed concrete and rough finishes. paulo mendes da rocha was widely credited for transforming his home city of são paulo.
WorldArchDaily

Jaime Lerner, Influential Brazilian Urbanist Passes Away At 83

The prominent Brazilian urbanist Jaime Lerner has passed away this Thursday, May 27, at the age of 83. Trained as an architect, Lerner was chosen by the American magazine Planetizen as the second most influential urban planner of all time, only behind Jane Jacobs. In addition to his career linked to architecture and urban planning, Lerner was three times mayor of Curitiba and twice governor of Paraná (1995-1998 and 1999-2002). Lerner graduated in Architecture in 1964 from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) and worked at the Curitiba Institute for Research and Urbanism (Ippuc) since its creation in 1965.
DesignDezeen

This week Stefano Boeri unveiled his plans for Supersalone in Milan

This week on Dezeen, Salone del Mobile revealed its plans for an "unmissable" edition of the furniture fair called Supersalone curated by architect Stefano Boeri. Dezeen teamed up with Boeri and Salone del Mobile to live stream the press conference in which plans for the fair, which has been rebranded "Supersalone", were announced.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Bahraini Architecture

The Bahrain Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unifies the Regenerative Initiatives of Muharraq City. Titled "In Muharraq", the Bahrain Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, explores the city's architectural and urban heritage, regeneration, and conservation. Curated by Noura Al Sayeh and Ghassan Chemali, the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.
Visual Artartforum.com

Pia Capelli at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale

STEPPING OUT OF A GLOBAL RAINY LOCKDOWN and straight into a sunny Architecture Biennale in Venice is no small feat: not for the locals, who are by now used to having the city to themselves; and not for the pro travelers who discover a land of 11 p.m. curfews, zero buffet lunches, and carefully slotted museum previews, where spritz is flowing but Italians have stopped hugging and kissing. The first few minutes inside any exhibition (or aperitivo) today feel like a miracle and a relief: The Biennale is actually happening! We are here again! Three air hugs (or drinks) later, a sense of bewilderment sneaks in: Is this. . . okay?
Visual ArtArchDaily

Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete

A vault is a constructive technique that is achieved by compressing the materials forming it together. While this technique has existed since the time of the ancient Romans, certain types of vaulted ceilings, such as the Catalan or Valencian timbral vault, only reached popularity in some areas of the world at the start of the 19th century thanks to their lost cost and ready availability. With the ability to span over 30 meters and add substantial height to structures, vaulted ceilings became a go-to for the construction of industrial spaces such as workshops, factories, and warehouses.
Home & Gardenconstructforstl.org

Art Gensler Dies at 85; Built a Global Architecture Firm

From NY Times: Art Gensler, an architect and entrepreneur who turned a small San Francisco architecture firm into one of the largest in the world, with projects spanning the globe, died on May 10 at his home in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 85. His death was confirmed by Kimberly...
SocietyThe Guardian

Tens of thousands of Brazilians march to demand Bolsonaro’s impeachment

Tens of thousands of protesters have poured on to the streets of Brazil’s largest cities to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro over his catastrophic response to a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly half a million Brazilian lives. The demonstrators turned out in more than 200 cities and...
WorldPosted by
Daily News

Brazilian singer MC Kevin, 23, dies in fall from hotel balcony just weeks after wedding

Brazilian funk singer MC Kevin, a 23-year-old rising star who got married just weeks ago, died Sunday after falling from the fifth floor of a Rio de Janeiro hotel. The young musician, born Kevin Nascimento Bueno, was on the balcony of another guest’s hotel room when he plunged to his death in a mysterious incident that remained under investigation Monday, according to police and local media. ...
Visual Arte-flux.com

Architectural Association School of Architecture

Opening: May 21, 10am–6pm, booking required. COVID-19 safety protocols apply. Follow the event on the AA Instagram Live! at 16:00 BST. Book Launch: June 30, 4–6pm, booking required. COVID-19 safety protocols apply. Architectural Association School of Architecture. 36 Bedford Square. London WC1B 3ES. UK. Hours: Monday–Friday 6pm–9am T +44 20...
PoliticsCBS News

WorldView: São Paulo's mayor dies at 41; poll finds most Japanese citizens oppose hosting Olympics

Citizens of São Paulo, Brazil, are mourning the death of the city's youngest mayor. Meanwhile, concerns are growing in Japan over the upcoming Olympics, and Samoa is set to get its first female leader. Also, a new World Health Organization study found working longer hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Biden Revamps Architecture Panel, Artist Jackie Matisse Dies, and More: Morning Links from May 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOMINATED FOUR PEOPLE to the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on the design of federal buildings in Washington, D.C., NPR reports. The move, which will diversify its membership, comes a day after the president pushed out four members appointed by President Trump. Trump’s appointments had made the seven-member board all white and all male. The proposed new members are architects Peter Cook, Hazel Ruth Edwards, and Billie Tsien, and the designer and urbanist Justin Garrett Moore. The commission’s ousted chair, Justin Shubow, told Artnet News, “Nothing like this has ever occurred in the 110-year history of the fine arts commission.” Artnet notes that Shubow is involved with the National Civic Art Society, which took part in drafting a Trump executive order aimed at promoting neoclassical buildings. (That has since been revoked.) Shubow called Biden’s actions “an attack on classical architecture.”
Designworldarchitecture.org

ZHA installs "High-performing Urban Ecologies" for Italian Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects has designed an installation for the Italian Pavilion at this year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The small-scale installation, situated within the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance to the Italian Pavilion, responds to the "Resilient Communities" theme of this year’s Italian Pavilion curated by Alessandro Melis for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Brazil’s Butantan lab sees need for annual COVID-19 booster shots

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Brazilians should prepare for annual COVID-19 immunizations to reinforce vaccines currently available, the head of public-sector laboratory Butantan said on Thursday. Annual boosters would add to the burden for Brazil’s shaky national vaccination program, which has struggled to speed up immunizations to confront the world’s most deadly...