Brazilian Architecture Genius Paulo Mendes da Rocha Has Died

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOMINATED FOUR PEOPLE to the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on the design of federal buildings in Washington, D.C., NPR reports. The move, which will diversify its membership, comes a day after the president pushed out four members appointed by President Trump. Trump's appointments had made the seven-member board all white and all male. The proposed new members are architects Peter Cook, Hazel Ruth Edwards, and Billie Tsien, and the designer and urbanist Justin Garrett Moore. The commission's ousted chair, Justin Shubow, told Artnet News, "Nothing like this has ever occurred in the 110-year history of the fine arts commission." Artnet notes that Shubow is involved with the National Civic Art Society, which took part in drafting a Trump executive order aimed at promoting neoclassical buildings. (That has since been revoked.) Shubow called Biden's actions "an attack on classical architecture."