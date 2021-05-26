How Ibiza Became the Most Sought-After Party Capital in the World

Southern Spain is still the favorite place for tourists to spend their holidays when coming to the country, although we are going to talk about a different part of the country, often less known by the tourists, which is Northern Spain. A trip to the North of Spain will allow you to discover a new world within the country with green scenery, mountains, valleys, rivers, and nature in its purest form. In addition to the historic charm and lively atmosphere offered by the cities in this part of Spain, each region has its own architecture and its own gastronomical and cultural traditions.