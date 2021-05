When I first heard that my kids were going back to school in person I thought it would be great to abandon the computers and just be in community– I still think this is very important– but my thinking shifted when I assumed my son Zack was so ready to be done with the computer. He surprised me and said, “no actually, I like knowing what my assignments are and what I am supposed to do upfront. I like being able to choose when I do things and I know when I have completed my work.” The use of technology and the virtual environment forced a new model where what was expected was clear and allowed each student to navigate their path at a different pace or path, rather than the whole group doing the same thing at the same time. The use of technology created more opportunities for him to develop agency and learn a variety of new skills and habits. He also loves to see his friends and be in the classroom doing work together, getting support from his teacher, making things, and running around on the playground.