In the second installment of our series, we look at what a Biden-Harris administration could mean for solar investments. Now that the new administration is in office, we saw them hold true to their campaign promises and take several encouraging steps through executive orders. Orders to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and prevent new oil and gas drilling on federal lands are meaningful, but the most significant order for solar investing was the one establishing an interagency council on environmental justice. Read about that, and what a potential increase in corporate taxes could mean for corporate investors and solar tax equity.