WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won two games last week to improve to 7-2 on the season. On Tuesday, they came from behind to defeat Ridgewood 9-8 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The Pirates trailed 8-6 at halftime, but they came out strong in the third quarter and outscored Ridgewood 3-0 to take a 9-8 lead after the third quarter. The score remained the same through the fourth quarter. Senior Quinn Moore, junior Kevin Agnew and senior Will Ferraro scored in the third quarter. For the game, Moore and Ferraro each scored three goals while Agnew, senior Ryan Dunleavy and junior Matt Wrede each scored one goal. Wrede also had three assists.