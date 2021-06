What are the new games this week on PS5, PS4, PSVR? What are the big-name releases? What are the indie gems to look out for? Find out here. This week’s new releases on the PlayStation Store are many, but are they great? That depends on what you’re looking for in your new PlayStation games. If you want your new PS4 games to have a retro flavour, you’ll appreciate Capcom’s Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, which is out today. If you’re not sure about the game, you should read Jeremy’s review. He was around when the original Ghosts ‘n Goblins was new, so he knows his stuff.