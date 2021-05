The dead weeds were covered with red and white chalk outlines of a basketball court, restrooms, and locker facilities as about 300 students, staff, and community leaders met in a field west of the Kings Christian School’s administration building to break ground on a dream. A dream that has been part of their lives for the past 19 years. “Today we see the start of our dream becoming reality,” said KCS board member and principal , Ernie Drewry. “Today we break ground on a new gym and performing arts building.” Plans for the metal building call for the shell to be up by fall with the rest of the building completed as soon as possible.