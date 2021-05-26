newsbreak-logo
Suns Coach Monty Williams Responsible For Limiting Chris Paul’s Minutes

Cover picture for the articleESPN.com reports that Suns head coach Monty Williams said it was his call to keep his starting point guard, Chris Paul, on the bench for most of the second half. According to Williams, Paul looked to be favoring the shoulder, which was why the head coach made the tough decision to restrict his minutes.

