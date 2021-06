It seems like Hecarim didn’t get enough buffs last patch since one of the jungle’s favorite champions is once again on the receiving end of some love. Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League of Legends’ gameplay design director, revealed the nerfs and buffs planned for Patch 11.12, notably consisting solely of champions and no items, as well as hinting at a release for the previously announced mobility system updates. Yetter specified that Patch 11.12 is set to be light with changes since the spotlight of the update is the long-awaited rework to Dr. Mundo.