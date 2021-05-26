The Incredible Danger U.S. Marshals In The Wild West Faced

The image of a U.S. marshal working in the olden days of the Old West often conjures up romantic visions of tough, no-nonsense men in cowboy hats with firm senses of right and wrong, keeping law and order amid fighting, shooting, cattle rustling, and horse robbing. In reality, the job was incredibly dangerous; the white settlers who expanded into the Native American territory of the Western United States were often attracted to the lawlessness and freedom afforded them by living there. The "Wild West" nickname was apt.