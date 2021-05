Seventy-two games up, seventy-two games down. The 2021 NBA regular season came to a close on Sunday, with all 30 teams in action on the final day — and with the inaugural play-in tournament starting this week, the end-of-season competition was ramped up a notch. It was a surprisingly fun day of hoops that saw several former ‘Cats lock up promising postseason seeds as the final playoff picture came into view. Today we’re talking about all these happenings, plus a look forward at this week’s play-in action.