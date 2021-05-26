Vintage East Texas: WATCH This Amazing Video From Tyler in 1955!

Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for a Texas Rangers Watch party benefitting the National Medal of Honor Museum, we are on a mission to help Build a Home for America’s Heroes as we raise awareness for the National Medal of Honor Museum being built right here in Arlington, Texas, with events at Texas Live! and Lone Star Park. The weekend’s activities include FUNdraising and entertainment with live thoroughbred racing at Lone Star Park, and live music at Texas Live!, the Texas Rangers Watch Party, and a special opportunity to participate in Carry The Load’s 10th Year of Honoring Our Heroes inaugural relay event in Arlington. This Memorial Day celebrate the special weekend by remembering its true purpose: recognizing the service and sacrifice of military service members by honoring the fallen.