Governor Holcomb visiting Israel

As president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, I am deeply concerned about the future of abortion access in the United States. Access to abortion has been under attack across the U.S. for decades, but 2021 was marked by unprecedented threats. States enacted 106 abortion restrictions in 2021 — the highest number since Roe was decided in 1973. With a conservative majority now on the U.S. Supreme Court, this January may have marked our last Roe anniversary. ...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO