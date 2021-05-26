Governor Holcomb visiting Israel

(Le Mars) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg made a swing through northwest Iowa on Friday. Part of their schedule included a stop at KLEM offices. News Director, Dennis Morrice visited with the Governor and Lt. Governor about funding a water project in northwest Iowa. Other topics included discussion on the governor’s proposed flat tax program, renewable fuels, carbon pipelines, and broadband internet to the rural areas of Iowa. State House Representative, Dr. Tom Jeneary (R) of Le Mars was also a guest.
