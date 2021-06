In his June 6 op-ed, “The antidote for today’s shrill political dogma,” George F. Will dismissed the “boring” debate over racial equity, suggesting it infantilizes minorities and is somehow not grounded in “verifiable truth.” Perhaps Mr. Will can explain to us why the racial wealth gap (the net worth of the average White family is 10 times that of their Black counterparts) is not rooted in the verifiable truths of 246 years of legal enslavement, followed by a century of legalized segregation (punctuated by explosions of White destruction of Black wealth — see: Tulsa, 1921), followed by decades of redlining and mass incarceration.