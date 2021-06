Mass Effect 2 as a lot going on when it comes to variables in the story. However, it all comes together, ready or not, at a certain point within the narrative. Like many games of yesteryear, especially RPGs, there is a point of no return that will come up in the story, and once you begin that mission, you’re off to finish the campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about the point of no return in Mass Effect 2 and how to trigger or even avoid or delay it.