Gunnisack Restaurant owners Lisa and Dave Jacobson recently donated $500 to the Gunnison Country Food Pantry — their second donation of that amount in the past six months — as part of their “pay it forward” response to the City of Gunnison’s Dining Dollars effort during the pandemic. The Jacobsons joined others in the local restaurant community in being highly appreciative of the city’s efforts at stimulating the economy via their innovative idea to subsidize restaurant spending by offering locals heavily discounted coupons, essentially, to spend on dining. “Not only did the restaurants get supported, but locals were able to spend money that went directly back to the city through sales taxes and employee earnings, which were in turn put back to grocers and landlords, et cetera,” Dave Jacobson said. “Just brilliant, if you ask me.” The Jacobsons are pictured here (from left) with Food Pantry Board President Tracy Leonard and volunteers Arelene Fickel and Dustin McGuinness. Chris Dickey.