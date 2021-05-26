Cancel
Food & Drinks

Memorial Day Sideshow from Stillwater

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holiday weekend, chef Sarah Wade has put together a portable feast to accompany your Memorial Day eats with her Sideshow take-out packages featuring a smattering of show-stealing side dishes. The main meats may get most of the attention but the delectable details are in the sides and Stillwater‘s culinary masters kits include goodies like classic Italian Tortellini pasta salad, red bliss potato salad, and creamy horseradish coleslaw along with deviled eggs, watermelon a strawberry shortcake kit and two high noon seltzers — all for $50. These fixin’s feed two and pair perfectly with any grillables you have on the menu or skip the meat and make sides as the main event. Order asap online here for pick-up on Friday between 3:00 and 5:00pm (if you’re packing a cooler and hitting the road) or Saturday or Sunday after 12:000pm (if you’re sticking around town). Call 617.936.3079 with Qs.

