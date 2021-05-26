newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Roy Scammell, stuntman and stunt arranger who specialised in high level jumps and falls – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Scammell, who has died aged 88, was a stuntman whose talents were immortalised in such films as A Clockwork Orange, The Italian Job and several Bond movies. Royston Edwin Scammell was born on July 28 1932 at Hendon, Middlesex. As a boy he played ice hockey and became the youngest English senior player, turning out for Wembley Lions. To earn extra cash he performed a barrel-jumping act at ice shows and toured with Holiday On Ice. His sporting skills brought saw him join a rugby scrum in Peter Ustinov’s burlesque Vice Versa (1948), and he claimed to have doubled for Dirk Bogarde in Once a Jolly Swagman (1949).

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Dirk Bogarde
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Peter Ustinov
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Derek Ware
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Stunts#Arranger#Stuntman#Musical Theatre#Cliff Curtis#Italian#Bond#English#Wembley Lions#The Ice Circus#The Great Bandini#Havoc#Starlight Express#Itv#Ice Warriors#Trapeze#Films#Skate Racing Scenes#Monte Carlo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessouthernminn.com

Dame Judi Dench: Daniel Craig's Bond is too glum

Dame Judi Dench thinks Daniel Craig's James Bond films are not as "funny" as they used to be. The 86-year-old actress starred in the franchise as 007's boss M, beginning with the 1995 flick 'GoldenEye', which featured Pierce Brosnan as the legendary spy. Dench believes Brosnan's four 007 blockbusters had...
Movieshanditv.com

Was Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood’s only onscreen appearance together in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents?

The season four Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode “Human Interest Story” follows Steve McQueen as a young reporter who, on a slow news night, interviews a man claiming to be a Martian. Character actor Arthur Hill portrays the self-identified extraterrestrial who plays against McQueen’s cool skepticism perfectly. Add in the usual Hitchcock twist at the end and it becomes a great episode of television.
Celebritiesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering The Great Christopher Lee

Few actors have had an impact on so many generations in the way that Christopher Lee did. The tall, dark and enigmatic actor’s deep baritone voice meant that he sounded as iconic as he looked and he had a career which saw him enter the Guinness record books for the actor with the most screen performances.
MoviesThe Guardian

From the archive: Maggie Smith at Cinecittà, 1966

The Observer Magazine caught up with Maggie Smith, then just 30, in Venice filming The Honey Pot opposite Rex Harrison (‘Hitting the Top’, 9 January 1966). Except it wasn’t Venice but a stage set at the Cinecittà studios in Rome. At that time Smith was a big star of the...
TennisForward

The one story Norman Lloyd waited a lifetime to tell

There were countless memorable moments during the production of our documentary film “Who is Norman Lloyd?” Arriving at the Telluride Film Festival in a tiny prop plane for the premiere and encountering the 9000-foot altitude was merely one of the headier ones. Interviewing Karl Malden, an acting idol of mine, started out as a nervous and excited moment and ended up an endearing warm and funny encounter I will never forget. Hearing Norman speak of his long friendship with Walter Matthau was so moving it had us in tears. But as I think back on the more than two years we were involved with each other to tell what was then the story of a 90-year-old tennis playing actor, director and producer, one, in particular, is the most vivid to me personally.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Norman Lloyd, Veteran Hollywood Actor, Dead at 106

Norman Lloyd, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s Saboteur and portrayed Dr. Daniel Auschlander on NBC’s St. Elsewhere, died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, as Variety reports. Lloyd’s friend, producer Dean Hargrove, confirmed his death to Variety. He was 106. The Hollywood veteran’s eight-decade career spanned theater, radio,...
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Actor Charles Grodin dead at 86

WILTON, Conn. — Veteran star of stage and screen Charles Grodin died Tuesday of bone marrow cancer at the age of 86 at his Wilton, Connecticut, home. Actor Nick Grodin, the elder Grodin’s son, confirmed his father’s passing to The New York Times. Charles Grodin’s career spanned more than six...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Lois De Banzie, ‘Annie’ and ‘Sister Act’ actress, dead at 90

Lois De Banzie, a Tony-nominated actress best known for the films “Annie” and “Sister Act,” has died. She was 90 years old. Although her official cause of death has not been disclosed, the veteran performer’s family confirmed her death on April 3 in Greenbrae, California, via an obituary in the San Francisco Chronicle.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Norman Lloyd, Star of ‘Saboteur,’ ‘The Age of Innocence,’ and ‘St. Elsewhere,’ Dies at 106

Actor, director, and producer Norman Lloyd passed away Monday, May 10 at the age of 106. The actor, a regular staple in the classic film community, was a jack-of-all trades with a career going back to the golden year of 1939. Lloyd’s most notable credits include Alfred Hitchcock’s “Saboteur” and “Spellbound,” the television series “St. Elsewhere,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence,” and Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck” which he starred in at the age of 100.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Norman Lloyd Tributes Flood in After 'Saboteur' Actor's Death At 106

Normal Lloyd, the veteran actor known for his role in Hitchcock's Saboteur and as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on NBC's St. Elsewhere, has died at the age of 106. Tributes for the stalwart of acting have been pouring in from leading industry figures as Lloyd's glittering career is remembered by those who loved his work and those who worked with him.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Griffith Described When He Called Up Actor to Reprise Role After Massive Stroke

Andy Griffith wasn’t going to let any medical obstacles keep him from recasting this actor from “The Andy Griffith Show.”. When actors work on an iconic television show like “The Andy Griffith Show,” their castmates become another family. That was certainly the case for actors on the classic TV show. Even actor George Lindsey, who played Goober on the show, said that “The Andy Griffith Show” was another home to him. And that he considered the cast his family. So, it’s no surprise that actor Howard McNear, who played Floyd the barber on the show, was delighted when he got the chance to reprise his role. During an interview in 1996, Andy Griffith opened up about the making of “The Andy Griffith Show” spinoff series “Mayberry R.F.D.”
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Norman Lloyd, Legend of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 106

One of the last living actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age has died. Norman Lloyd carved out a 70-year career in show business, working with filmmakers of the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, and Charlie Chaplin, and later becoming a filmmaker in his own right. He worked steadily in movies and television until the very end of his life, which sadly came on Tuesday. Lloyd was 106 years old. His passing was confirmed by a friend, but no cause of death was given.
Celebritiesbirminghamnews.net

Chuck Connors co-star in The Rifleman passes away

WASHINGTON, DC - Johnny Crawford, the first Mouseketeer who featured as the young son of the Civil War veteran depicted by Chuck Connors on the 1958-63 ABC series 'The Rifleman,' has died. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, it...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Eve Plumb’s ‘Gunsmoke’ Dress Was Once Worn By Shirley Temple

What do Jan Brady from “The Brady Bunch” and Shirley Temple have in common?. Today, movie costumes are frequently custom-made to fit the actors and the theme of the movie. However, back in the day, it wasn’t uncommon for movies and television shows to reuse costumes from other Hollywood productions. John Wayne hats were featured in other westerns. The set of “The Wizard of Oz” was found hidden underneath the set for “Little House on The Prairie.” So, it’s not too surprising that actress Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady on “The Brady Bunch” discovered that she was wearing a dress previously worn by Shirley Temple. During a recent interview, Plumb talked about working on the classic TV show, “Gunsmoke,” and discovering that her costume was previously worn by a Hollywood icon.
MoviesDen of Geek

Back to the Future: The Real Johnny B. Goode Rocked Long Before Marty McFly

Back to the Future is a classic comedy, one of the most popular films in motion picture history. Almost every laugh line lands with a perfectly executed punch. Every skateboard flip is a motion picture wonder. It’s one of those films which is broadly silly yet still has heart, and it’s a treasure of commercial cinema. But when Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly straps on a cherry red Gibson ES-345 he plunders the golden oldies right out of the fingers of the true original. Ignore the bit where “Marvin Berry” calls his cousin on the phone. Chuck Berry didn’t just write “Johnny B. Goode,” he was Johnny B. Goode.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.
MoviesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

You have to love a guy like Zack Snyder. Last week Zack and his producer wife Deborah did a joint Zoom interview about their zombie epic ‘Army of the Dead,’ which is now in theaters and pops on Netflix Friday. I asked: Zack, you have multiple credits [director, producer, co-screenwriter, cinematographer] on this movie. One of them is ‘Story by’ and I understand it was 2007 that you actually launched this story idea. Did you wake up one morning and say to yourself, What the world needs now is an epic zombie movie, and I’m going to deliver it?