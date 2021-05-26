Roy Scammell, stuntman and stunt arranger who specialised in high level jumps and falls – obituary
Roy Scammell, who has died aged 88, was a stuntman whose talents were immortalised in such films as A Clockwork Orange, The Italian Job and several Bond movies. Royston Edwin Scammell was born on July 28 1932 at Hendon, Middlesex. As a boy he played ice hockey and became the youngest English senior player, turning out for Wembley Lions. To earn extra cash he performed a barrel-jumping act at ice shows and toured with Holiday On Ice. His sporting skills brought saw him join a rugby scrum in Peter Ustinov's burlesque Vice Versa (1948), and he claimed to have doubled for Dirk Bogarde in Once a Jolly Swagman (1949).