Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UNC Football: Oddsmakers give the Tar Heels the best odds to win the Coastal Division

By Brandon Anderson
tarheelblog.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, maybe it’s too early to discuss which teams are projected to do this, that, and the other, but we’re here for a good time not a long time, right? Of course we are! With that said, Oddsmakers yesterday released their projections for the 2021 football season, and it appears that Vegas is rather fond of Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. They are projected to win 10 games in the regular season, with the next highest win projection in the ACC Coastal Division coming from Miami at 9.5.

www.tarheelblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Football Playoff#American Football#Unc Football#The Coastal Division#Oddsmakers#The Acc Coastal Division#Coastal#The Atlantic Division#Acc Championship#Lsu#The Tar Heels#Playbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
News Break
College Football
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels’ 5-star target set to visit Duke, Kentucky

5-star center Dereck Lively II is fresh off a visit with the UNC basketball program with trips to Duke and Kentucky on the horizon. Prior to the spring, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels might not have had such a battle on their hands for little-known 4-star prospect Dereck Lively II. But with scholarship offers continuing to stack up, and upcoming visits to both Duke and Kentucky, nabbing the rising senior from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania will be no easy task.
Sportschapelboro.com

Five Tar Heels Earn IWLCA First Team All-American Honors

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association revealed its annual All-American teams on Tuesday, with a total of five Tar Heels among the First Team selections. Attackers Jamie Ortega and Katie Hoeg joined midfielder Ally Mastroianni, defender Emma Trenchard and goalie Taylor Moreno in earning the honor, as UNC had players...
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Track & Field: Seven Tar Heels compete at NCAA Championships

Baseball’s elimination last weekend ended the team sport’s year at UNC, but there was still one last athletic event on the calendar. Over the last week, the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships took place in Eugene, OR. North Carolina Tar Heels didn’t put enough athletes in to compete for...
Posted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Did visit change recruitment for five-star?

Mack Brown has completely turned the UNC Football program around in just his two short seasons with the team. North Carolina is coming off a 2020 season in which they reached the Orange Bowl, ushering in a new era for the program. The head coach and his staff have been...
College Sportssportswar.com

Win the Coastal

Be the best defense in the division if not the conference, and then give Clemson a run for their money in the ACCCG. Basically a repeat of the 2016 season. Just to get back into the conversation. Especially with playoff expansion coming at us like a runaway train.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Dialed-in expert picks over 10.5 wins for Rams

The Dallas Cowboys won just six games in 2020 and have advanced to the playoffs once in the past four years. The team has made the postseason just three times in the last decade and continues to fall far short of expectations. A major reason for Dallas' disappointing 2020 campaign was a season-ending ankle injury that shelved quarterback Dak Prescott after five games. A healthy Prescott returning to pilot a Cowboys offense that is deep with playmaking options has sparked renewed hope, and William Hill Sportsbook pegs Dallas for 9.5 victories, among the top 2021 NFL win totals.
College Sportschatsports.com

ACC Coastal college football offseason preview

Atlantic Coast Conference, sports season, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Virginia, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Clemson University. It was perfect symmetry. After each of the ACC Coastal's seven teams won a division title over the course of seven years, Notre Dame joined a divisionless ACC for the 2020 season and made the conference championship in its only try. In a way, that's like eight champions in eight years for a seven-team division. (The Fighting Irish even followed Coastal customs by getting stomped by Clemson in the title game.)
NFLtarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Jeremiah Gemmel attracting off-season attention

Yesterday, Jim Nagy tweeted this about UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel:. This is high praise from an important observer. Most pundits agree that Gemmel’s best chance at making an NFL roster will likely come from free agency. He does show great execution on the college field, even if his pro potential is somewhat limited.
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Football: New ticket packages go on sale next week

In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Carolina has just announced new ticket packages that will go on sale next week, June 21. For those who either cannot commit to a season ticket for financial or long-distance reasons, these plans are great value for money. Credit to UNC for not picking the worst games to include in the “Pick 3 Package.” All three teams in the top tier (Virginia, Miami, and Wake Forest) should be exciting contests.
Oregon Stateallfans.co

Do the ODDSMAKERS Know More about Oregon Football than WE DO?

I don’t get it. My predictions for the season, heck your predictions that I see often in articles published and in the comments are far different than what Oddsmakers are saying. My mind goes a ton of places with this, as now gambling and betting of college football has exploded in recent years. How much do they impact the sport, and what do we make of their win-loss projection for Our Beloved Ducks in 2021?
NFLCollege Football News

North Carolina Tar Heels: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the North Carolina football season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Mack Brown, 3rd year, 15-10; 12th year overall at UNC, 84-55-1, (259-132 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 14. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 17. 2019 CFN Final...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: UNC Football Commit Malaki Hamrick Visits Campus

On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of high school prospects flocked to Chapel Hill to participate in Mack Brown's One Day Camps. Among those in attendance was 2022 four-star linebacker commitment Malaki Hamrick, who took to social media to share now-and-then pictures with North Carolina's Hall of Fame coach. Listed 6-foot-4,...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis, Tar Heels offer 2023 power forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have extended an offer to 4-star power forward Gregory Jackson. First-year North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has extended his latest scholarship offer to class of 2023 power forward Gregory Jackson. It’s the second such offer that Davis and the Tar Heels have extended to a 2023 prospect, the first having gone to Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham, a 5-star point guard and the nation’s No. 11 recruit.
College Sportskeepingitheel.com

UNC Football: Tar Heels land four-star DE in 2022 class

It’s been a while since Mack Brown and the UNC Football program landed a recruit for their 2022 recruiting class. But that changed on Wednesday afternoon. Brown and the Tar Heels staff received good news when four-star defensive end Beau Atkinson offered his verbal commitment to the program. He now becomes the fifth player to commit to North Carolina’s 2022 class and the first since Malaki Hamrick on February 21st.
Boyds, MDchapelboro.com

Women’s Lacrosse: Four Tar Heels Selected in Inaugural Athletes Unlimited College Draft

Athletes Unlimited held its inaugural college draft earlier this month, with four Tar Heel women’s standouts among the 13 players selected. Katie Hoeg, Kerrigan Miller, Kayla Wood and Catie Woodruff will each begin their professional careers in the new league, which will have its first season take place from July 23 to August 22 at Maureen Hendricks Field in Boyds, Maryland.
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

NC State given seventh-best odds to win College World Series

Did you ever think you’d see the day where NC State has some of the best odds to win the title in a major sport, be it football, basketball, or baseball? Me neither, but here we are! Vegas is a big fan of NC State baseball this year, giving the Pack the seventh-best odds to win the whole thing, and that’s out of like 300+ D-I programs!
College SportsESPN

Best Bets: 2021 college football season win totals

We are just 10 weeks from the start of college football season. Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill has released win totals for all teams. Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulghum, CFB writers Bill Connelly and David Hale, as well as Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics, have picked their favorite ones.
NFLwsn.com

NFL Super Bowl LVI Winning Division Predictions & Odds 2021/2022

The favorites here are the AFC West and NFC South, both divisions with a SB LV team. The NFC West and AFC North could win, both having gotten stronger over the offseason. Last year’s weakest division, the NFC East, is our long shot to win this futures bet. Play Fantasy...