UNC Football: Oddsmakers give the Tar Heels the best odds to win the Coastal Division

Alright, maybe it’s too early to discuss which teams are projected to do this, that, and the other, but we’re here for a good time not a long time, right? Of course we are! With that said, Oddsmakers yesterday released their projections for the 2021 football season, and it appears that Vegas is rather fond of Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. They are projected to win 10 games in the regular season, with the next highest win projection in the ACC Coastal Division coming from Miami at 9.5.