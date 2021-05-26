Lee Greenwood And Soldier Valley Spirits Add Vodka And Whiskey To Lee Greenwood Signature Spirits Line Of Products
Lee Greenwood And Soldier Valley Spirits Add Vodka And Whiskey To Lee Greenwood Signature Spirits Line Of Products. America’s patriot Lee Greenwood, known for his beloved anthem “God Bless The USA,” is rolling into the Memorial Day holiday ready to help raise awareness and money for various veteran organizations. As previously announced, the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon will be arriving in stores across the United States starting this Memorial Day 2021 weekend. In addition to the bourbon, Soldier Valley Spirits along with Greenwood have announced the development of ‘True American Vodka’ and ‘Whiskey’ both a Lee Greenwood Signature Spirit.www.vegas24seven.com
