RIVER GLADE, New Brunswick – Travis Conroy scored his first Atlantic Modified Tour victory on Saturday by winning the season opener at Petty Int’l Raceway. Conroy, who also won the qualifying heat race, was challenged throughout the race by reigning Series champion Yves McCray and while McCray shadowed Conroy during the 40-lap feature, he could not get by the Miramichi teenager for the win when the laps ran out.