Howard University renames College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman
Howard University has renamed its College of Fine Arts after actor Chadwick A. Boseman, the school announced Wednesday. Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43 from colon cancer, graduated from Howard in 2000. The return of the College of Fine Arts after more than 20 years was championed by Boseman in his 2018 Howard commencement address at the university. It was there that university President Wayne A.I. Frederick announced the reestablishment of the college.theundefeated.com