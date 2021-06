Thirty-two seconds. It took unseeded UNC men’s soccer 32 seconds to take the game back into their hands and never look back. When No. 5 seed Wake Forest’s star forward, Kyle Holcomb, scored on a rebound just 10 minutes into Monday's NCAA Quarterfinals match, it felt like maybe the high-scoring Demon Deacons would be too much for the Tar Heels. In fact, it was Holcomb who put away the game when Wake Forest beat UNC in overtime earlier this season, and he was looking to do it again.