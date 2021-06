For Taber Flag to honor Floyd Carr who served in the U.S. Army Cavalry

Roger A. Lees, 85, passed away on April 26, 2020, at the St. Clare Home in Newport, RI with his family by his side. Roger was born in New Bedford, MA on September 28, 1934 to the late Gertrude C. Ouimet and the late Albert Lees, Jr. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Patricia Marks Lees, his daughters, Karen McMillan, Lorrie Reynolds (James), Donna Callegari (Scott), Adrienne Lees Barrow. Seven Grandchildren, Kirsten McMillan, Jamie McMillan Lynch (Liam), James Reynolds (Erin), Kevin Reynolds (Jill), Nicholas, Joseph, and Joshua Callegari. Great Grandchildren, Kylie and Rex Reynolds, Piper and Miles Lynch, and Landon Callegari. His Brother Albert Lees (Sue) of Greenville, FL. Nieces, Michele, Pam, and Kelly Lees. Heather Rygwalkski (Ron), Nephew Jean Paul Lees (Ana). Brother Charles Wm Mercer (Beth) of Middletown, Nieces Regina Mercer, Jackie Paiva (John), Nephew, Chris Mercer (Val). Sister-in-law, Joan Marks. Other Nieces include Pat Ridgley, Linda Savastano (Chris), Joyce Brennen (Peter), Debra Marks, Christine Ware (Ernie), Lisa Breitenstein (Rick), and Nephew Ronald Marks. Great Nieces, Danielle, Heather, Lily, Jillian, Maya, Jocelyn, and Isabel. Great Nephews, Jason, Carter, Logan and Parker.