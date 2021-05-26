Cancel
Start up creates online platform to make building homes easier

By Yasmin Diallo Turk, Staff Writer
The American Genius
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HOMEOWNERSHIP) Atmos wants to help simplify the dream home building process by moving it online. Their platform will help you find builders, designers, and financing options. A start-up plans to bring together people, processes, and tools into one digital place for buyers to design and build their homes from start to finish. Co-founder and CEO of Atmos, Nicholas Donahue, grew up in a homebuilding family and always wondered what it would look like to use technology to rebuild the industry.

