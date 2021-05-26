Davis, Lakers Bounce Back to Beat Suns 109-102 in Game 2

Cancel
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 34 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a hard-fought 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. It was a big bounce-back game for the Lakers, and especially Davis. The forward struggled in Game 1 and took personal responsibility for the team’s 99-90 loss on Sunday. His 3-pointer with 2:15 left on Tuesday put Los Angeles up 98-92 and ended a late Suns rally. Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points.

