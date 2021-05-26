Johnston woman dies in a truck vs. semi accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County

(Shelby) A Johnston woman died following a two-vehicle accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County this (Wednesday) morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred at 11:08 a.m. at the 35.5 mile marker. Callie Rose Lisa Derfinlinger, 35, was transported by Avoca Rescue to Myrtue Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

According to the report, a 2020 Peterbilt 389, driven by Stanley Dean Rottinghaus, of Waterloo, and a 2013 Ford F150, driven by Derfinlinger, were both westbound on I-80 and had just entered a 55 mph construction zone. For unknown reasons, Derfinlinger rear ended the semi.

The accident remains under investigation.