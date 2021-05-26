Nets Get 7 3s From Harris, Rout Celtics 130-108 For 2-0 Lead
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics 130-108 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Harris had a career playoff-high 25 points, and James Harden added 20 as the Nets unleashed their lethal offense after winning Game 1 largely with defense. Game 3 is Friday in Boston, where the Nets will attempt to build on their first 2-0 lead in a series since they swept the New York Knicks in the first round in 2004.1460espnyakima.com